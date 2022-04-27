igus® introduces new geometries and new materials to its FastLine service
Customized injection molded parts delivered within 10-12 business days now available in 3 new geometries and 28 materialsEAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced it has expanded its in-house toolmaking department to include new geometries and new materials to its FastLine service.
With the igus FastLine service, customers can receive self-lubricating polymer components in special dimensions within 10-12 business days. Customers can select from various types of designs and materials and tailor the dimensions specifically to meet their application requirements.
In addition to sleeve and flange bearings, thrust washers, and piston rings, the igus FastLine service now includes double flange clip bearings and conveyor rollers. These custom-made, injection-molded parts are now available in 28 iglide® materials.
New FastLine materials
iglide A250 | wear-resistant guiding for the food industry
Specifically developed for conveyor rollers for the food industry, iglide A250 conforms to FDA and EU10/2011 requirements, is wear-resistant, and can withstand speeds of up to 1m/s.
iglide AX500 | food-grade material for the high-temperature range
The iglide AX500 material is resistant to friction, heat, and electrostatic charges and can be used in contact with food products.
"We have found that our FastLine service is helping engineers meet the demands they face by providing production parts that will be used in their machinery in 10-12 days," said Nicole Lang, Product Manager at igus. "By increasing available geometries and materials, we continue to fill the requirements for a wide variety of application areas."
To learn more about the igus FastLine Service, click here: https://www.igus.com/info/fastline-service
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
