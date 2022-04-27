More about Carr Announces Indictment of Former Henry County Drug Task Force Commander

ATLANTA, GA — Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of former Flint Circuit Drug Task Force Commander Chad Rosborough on 30 charges of theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of oath of office.

“Public officers must perform their duties honestly and ethically, and those who fall short do a disservice to the very people they have sworn to serve and protect,” said Carr. “We will not hesitate to hold accountable any public employee who is found to have engaged in fraudulent activity, and we will continue working each day to protect taxpayer dollars no matter the amount.”

"Law enforcement officials take an oath to uphold the public’s trust," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. "We are committed to investigating allegations of officer misconduct and value our relationship with the Attorney General’s office who prosecute these offenders."

The Attorney General’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Henry County grand jury, resulting in Rosborough’s indictment* on April 14, 2022. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Three counts of Theft by Taking, O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 1-15 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Twelve counts of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Card, O.C.G.A. § 16-9-37(b): 1-3 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Fifteen counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-1: 1-5 years in custody.

A copy of the indictment can be found here , and no further information about the investigation or about Rosborough’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.