Maryland State Police To Participate In National Drug Take Back Day On April 30

April 27, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, are asking citizens dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at state police barracks.

State police barracks throughout Maryland will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day. Each barrack will act as a collection station giving citizens an opportunity to dispose of all unwanted and unused prescription drugs. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Second only to marijuana, non-medical prescription drugs are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs are finding an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinet.

At the last Take Back Day event in October 2021, Maryland State Police collected more than 830 pounds of unwanted and unused prescriptions medications. This included 194.6 pounds from the Frederick Barrack, 108.35 pounds from the Westminster Barrack and 52.25 pounds the Waterloo Barrack. The state of Maryland had 33 law enforcement participants​, 105 collection sites and collected 10,349 pounds of unwanted medications at the October event. Since 2010, Maryland residents have successfully removed 201,337 pounds of unused medications from their homes in an effort to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting​. ​

As part of Maryland’s combined effort to reduce opioid abuse, Maryland State Police barracks across the state have become around-the-clock drop-off locations for unused prescription medications. All 23 Maryland State Police barracks are now equipped with secure drug collection boxes and available around-the-clock for unused medication drop off. No questions will be asked when deposits are made. Citizens can locate the closest Maryland State Police barrack by visiting:

http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/FieldOperationsBureau/allbarracks.aspx

The Maryland State Police is a partner in the Opioid Operational Command Center, which facilitates collaboration between state and local public health, human services, education, and public safety entities to combat the heroin and opioid crisis and its deadly impact on Maryland communities. Before It’s Too Late is the state’s effort to bring awareness to this epidemic—and to mobilize resources for effective prevention, treatment, and recovery.

WHAT: National Drug Take Back Initiative

WHEN: SATURDAY, April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Maryland State Police Barracks Statewide

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov