Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,173 in the last 365 days.

Leaders pay tribute to late President ahead of National Reunification Day

VIETNAM, April 27 - Party, State, National Assembly, Government leaders paid tributes to President Hồ Chí Minh on Wednesday ahead of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party, State, National Assembly (NA), Government and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense at the Martyrs’ Monument in Hà Nội on Wednesday ahead of of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).

The delegation included State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

They showed their profound gratitude for the late President, who devoted his whole life to the nation and led the Party and the people to glorious victories.

On the same day, delegations of the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Party Committee, the People's Council and the People's Committee of Hà Nội also paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and heroic martyrs who have laid down their lives to protect the country’s independence and freedom, and fight for the people’s happiness.

47 years ago, April 30 went down in the nation's history as an indelible milestone. The 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, especially the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, liberated the South and reunified the nation after decades of devastating war.

The 47th anniversary of the liberation day occurs as the country is well controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track for socio-economic activities. — VNS

 

You just read:

Leaders pay tribute to late President ahead of National Reunification Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.