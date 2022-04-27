Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,173 in the last 365 days.

Japanese premiere Kishida Fumio to visit Việt Nam on April 30-May 1

VIETNAM, April 27 -  

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. — KYODO/VNA Photo

 

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will have an official visit to Việt Nam on April 30-May 1.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is part of his Southeast Asia and Europe tour over a holiday week starting Friday, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Tuesday.

The Japanese premier will visit Indonesia, Việt Nam, Thailand, Italy and the UK over the eight-day period through May 6 for talks with their leaders, Kihara told a parliamentary meeting.

Earlier last year, the Japanese PM has received Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính for an official visit as the first foreign leader he hosted since his taking office on October 4, 2021. — VNS

You just read:

Japanese premiere Kishida Fumio to visit Việt Nam on April 30-May 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.