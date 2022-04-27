Demand for Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1,156.1 Million by 2028 Mark, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[207+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 848.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow at about USD 1,156.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Cabot Corporation. (US), Agropur Ingredients (US), and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 27, 2022 -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Food Anti-Caking Agents Market By Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose, and Other Types), By Application (Seasoning & Condiments, Bakery, Dairy Products, Soups & Sauces, and Other Applications), By Source (Synthetic, and Natural), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market size & share was worth around USD 848.1 million in 2021and it is expected to hit around USD 1,156.1 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Food Anti-Caking Agents? How big is the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market?

Market Overview:

To avoid lumps from forming, anti-caking agents are processed or gritty materials that are added to sources as additives. Anti-caking agents are added to powdered items to make them easier to consume, package, and transport. Anti-caking compounds are soluble in a variety of organic solvents, including water, alcohol, and ethanol. Their mechanism of action is either to absorb excess moisture or to coat the particles with a water-repellent coating.

Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market: Dynamics

The rise in demand for convenience foods around the world acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the food anti-caking agents market in the forecast period. In addition, the surge in demand for higher-quality, longer-lasting food items, as well as increased consumption of food ingredients due to population growth, will drive market growth in the coming years. The rise in demand for food anti-caking agents functions, as well as research and development driving innovation; all have an impact on the market.

Moreover, the expanding population, changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and increase in disposable income all have a beneficial impact on the food anti-caking agents industry. The market's expansion can be due to its moisture absorption capability, which assists food products in retaining their organoleptic qualities and increasing shelf-life in food manufacturing and processing. Furthermore, the deployment of modern technologies creates profitable prospects for market participants in the approaching years. Government controls and health risks are projected to stymie industry expansion. In the forecast period, consumer perception of e-numbers and the impact of anti-caking agents on the nutritional value of food products are expected to pose challenges to the food anti-caking agents market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 848.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,156.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Cabot Corporation. (US) and Agropur Ingredients (US)., among others Key Segment By Type, Application, Source, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market: Segmentation Analysis

The food anti-caking agents market is segregated based on type, application, and source.

Based on type, the global market is distinguished into Calcium compounds, Sodium compounds, Silicon dioxide, Magnesium compounds, Microcrystalline cellulose, and Other types. In the food anti-caking agents market, the silicon compounds sector is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. This rise is attributable to the growing usage of sodium compounds in a range of culinary preparations, such as sodium bicarbonate as baking soda.

Based on application, the global market is distinguished into Seasoning & condiments, Bakery, Dairy products, Soups & sauces, and Other Applications. Seasonings and condiments will have the highest proportion of the market for food anti-caking agents. This growth is attributable to a rise in the quantity and variety of culinary applications available, as well as changes in customer tastes helped by the launch of new seasonings and condiments.

Based on the source, the global market is distinguished into Synthetic, and Natural. Throughout the forecast period, the synthetic sub-segment is expected to hold the biggest market share in the Food anti-caking agents market by source.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global food anti-caking agents market include -

Evonik Industries AG (US)

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Univar Solutions Inc. (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Agropur Ingredients (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Food Anti-Caking Agents market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.3%.

The Food Anti-Caking Agents market was valued at around USD 848.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,156.1 million by 2028.

By Type, the silicon compounds segment of the food anti-caking agents market is predicted to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period.

By Application, the Seasonings and condiments will have the highest proportion of the market for food anti-caking agents.

On the basis of region, the “North America” led the market during the projection period. The increased consumption of bakery snacks and ready-to-eat flour mixes accounts for the region's substantial market share.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Food Anti-Caking Agents industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Food Anti-Caking Agents Industry?

What segments does the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market sample report and company profiles?

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the impact of COVID-19, the market for food anti-caking agents is likely to grow at a steady pace. In the markets, the regulatory situation is predicted to be calm. Food anti-caking agents are intended to be consumed at a suitable rate by end users. There would be minimal trade/export-import restrictions after COVID-19, which could hinder market expansion. However, future demand for food anti-caking agents is projected to be driven by favourable regulatory environment, extensive consumer acceptance, favourable trade policies, new market entrants, high investments, minimal competition from substitute goods, and cheap ingredient costs.

Regional Dominance:

Over the forecasted years, North America dominated the market for food anti-caking agents. This is primarily owing to the hectic lifestyle of the inhabitants in this area. Furthermore, increasing technical improvements in the food and dairy industries contribute to the growth of the anti-caking agents market. Due to population expansion and expanding industrialization activities in India, China, and Japan, Asia Pacific is expected to see a significant increase in demand for anti-caking chemicals in the future years. It has a high nutritional value, great quality, and long shelf life, which is propelling regional market expansion.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region's growing large population, changing lifestyles, inclination toward westernized eating habits, rising consumer preference for junk food, rising awareness of the benefits of packaged food, and growing food & beverage industry are the major factors driving the demand for anti-caking agents.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Solvay has announced the availability of a reactive waterborne emulsifier for solid epoxy resins. Solvay created Reactsurf® 0092, a non-ionic reactive water-based emulsifier for solid epoxy resins that is devoid of alkylphenol ethoxylates (APE). It is largely used in industrial coatings, paints, and binders. Solvay's unique and flexible Reactsurf® 0092 technology enables the development of high-performance aqueous epoxy-based coatings that can equal or exceed solvent-based (SB) coatings while containing significantly less volatile organic chemicals (VOCs).

The global food anti-caking agents market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

Silicon Dioxide

Magnesium Compounds

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Other Types

By Application

Seasoning & Condiments

Bakery

Dairy Products

Soups & Sauces

Other Applications

By Source

Synthetic

Natural

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



