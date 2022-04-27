The Global Autonomous Navigation Market was valued at USD 2,461.37 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 8,998.12 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.63% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

The autonomous navigation network is a combination of complex systems that aid in decision-making based on surrounding circumstances and, as a result, operate the vehicle without human intervention. It is found in vehicles such as drones, robots, automobiles, boats, and others. For accurate and safe vehicle navigation, navigation systems technology employs advanced technologies and autonomous navigation algorithms. For effective autonomous navigation based on a robot operating system, systems such as inertial navigation, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), radars, LiDARs, cameras, odometers, barometers, ultrasound sensors, and infrared sensors are used (ROS). Robots were used to assist COVID-19 patients in Japan, Russia, India, and United Kingdom. The autonomous navigation market is anticipated to grow significantly from the years 2021 to 2027 due to increase in robots demand.

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ongoing pandemic situation and its negative impact on operations and supply chain management have hampered autonomous navigation market growth. Furthermore, the sudden drop in demand for automobiles has prevented automakers from designing and developing self-driving cars by mid-year 2021. However, the defense industry has seen an increase in demand for automatic navigation systems. The increasing demand for border surveillance and combat robots has aided growth during the pandemic. Social distancing and other safety measures have accelerated the use of robots in hospitals and the manufacturing sector. Zipline is a company that provides around 100 medical services per day. This type of navigation aids in directing the drone to the desired locations. further rise in the deliveries of drones is expected to support the autonomous navigation market .

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant increase in demand for shopping through the E-commerce platform. The accessibility, faster service, and dependable features of E-commerce platform-based companies have aided the e-commerce industry's growth. The increased demand for logistics services has facilitated the use of robots for operational purposes. The deployment of robots has simplified, accurate, and cost-effective logistics services. The increased demand for logistics robots has increased demand for these navigation systems, which are used in autonomous mobile robots (AMR), aerial drones, automated guided vehicles, and automated storage and retrieval systems. As a result, it is expected to facilitate the growth of the logistics market in the forecast year.

Read the market research report, " Global Autonomous Navigation Market is Segmented By Solution (Sensing System, Software, Processing Unit), By Platform (Airborne, Land, Space, Marine, Weapon), By Application (Commercial, Military & Government) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

The manufacturing industry's operational processes have been optimized by the industrial revolution, such as AI and Industry 4.0. Machines with time and cost-saving features, as well as less human intervention, have been manufactured in recent years. The use of artificial intelligence to augment autonomous robots has revolutionized a variety of industries. The autonomous navigation system plays a critical role in autonomous robots. This system enables robots to detect their surroundings accurately and make decisions without the need for human intervention. Israel, Turkey, and India are designing and developing AI-powered combat robots.

As a result of advanced technology and significant investment from governments around the world, the use of unmanned vehicles such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), and others in military applications has increased. Due to the generally increased use of unmanned vehicles for military operations, it is critical to improve a UAV's communication and navigation system to improve efficiency and increase the range of the connection. Autonomous navigation is critical in providing situational awareness during military government surveillance applications.

North America continues to lead the autonomous navigation market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the review period. Traditional systems have been replaced by technologically advanced real-time autonomous navigation of mobile robots by key companies such as Honeywell International, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies, and L3 Harris Corporation, all of which contribute to autonomous navigation market growth. The market in Europe will grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to the increasing number of autonomous cars, robots, and surveillance navigation systems. Because of increased investment in the automotive and robotics sectors, The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate. Furthermore, Indian government initiatives such as Digital India can help to accelerate market growth. Companies in India, China, and Japan are looking forward to expanding their autonomous vehicle and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities. The rest of the world is made up of the Middle East and Africa, as well as South America. These subregions are experiencing moderate growth as a result of increased investment in the development of technologically advanced automobiles and AI-based robots in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about autonomous navigation market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Autonomous Navigation Market based on Solution, Platform, Application, and Region:

Autonomous Navigation Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Sensing System Software Processing Unit

Autonomous Navigation Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Airborne Land Space Marine Weapon

Autonomous Navigation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Commercial Military & Government

Autonomous Navigation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of the Autonomous Navigation Market

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

IBM (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Software AG (Germany)

MicroStrategy (US)

Tableau (US)

Qlik (US)

TIBCO (US)

Cloudera (US)

