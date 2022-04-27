Carper, Portman Applaud House Passage of Bipartisan Bill to Ensure Remaining Stamps to Promote Wildlife Conservation Are Sold

DELAWARE, April 27 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and senior member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Ranking Member of HSGAC, applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing their bipartisan Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act which requires the U.S. Postal Service to sell the approximately 41 million remaining Saving Vanishing Species Stamps left in stock. When the program began in 2011, the U.S. Postal Service printed 100 million stamps to help promote wildlife conservation.

“If we want to save our world’s most threatened wildlife from extinction, we have to work collaboratively and creatively to combat threats like poaching and habitat loss. With our bill, Americans will continue to be able to directly help protect the at-risk species we love by purchasing postal stamps to help promote wildlife conservation,” said Carper. “I’m pleased that the House has passed our commonsense, bipartisan bill, and I hope my colleagues in the Senate will move quickly to do the same and get this to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.”

“We owe it to our future generations to preserve our planet’s rich wildlife and natural resources so they can continue to be enjoyed,” said Portman. “This successful stamp program has raised millions of dollars to fund conservation without any taxpayer money. I applaud the House passage of our bipartisan legislation, and I urge my Senate colleagues to pass this commonsense legislation to ensure that every last stamp is sold.”

Background

On September 20, 2011, the U.S. Postal Service issued the Saving Vanishing Species Stamp, depicting an endangered Amur tiger cub, priced above the normal price of a first-class stamp. The difference in price from this first-class stamp is transferred to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to support the five Multinational Species Conservation Funds to protect tigers, rhinoceroses, Asian and African elephants, marine turtles, and great apes. These programs target poaching, illegal wildlife trade, habitat protection, and projects to incorporate species conservation into community development.

Through purchases of 59 million tiger stamps to-date, out of a total of 100 million stamps, Americans have raised more than $6.5 million for conservation projects. This funding has helped support 135 on-the-ground conservation projects in 37 countries. These projects have leveraged more than $25 million in matching funds provided by partners.

