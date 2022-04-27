DC Government Agencies File Complaint Against Pepco to Seek Relief for Thousands of Solar Program Participants

The DC Office of the People’s Counsel (OPC) and the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia (OAG) today jointly filed a complaint and petition requesting that the Public Service Commission (PSC or Commission) investigate Pepco’s repeated failure to comply with District law governing Community Renewable Energy Facilities (CREF). Through CREF, residents and businesses are able to subscribe to receive shares of electricity generated by a solar facility not on their property and earn credits that reduce their electric bills. This linkage contributes to the District’s efforts to meet its clean energy and climate goals.

PDF available for Download