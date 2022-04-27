Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market to Expand More Than 1.5X by 2027: Fact.MR

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Analysis by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B), by Drug Class (Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants), by Region - Global Forecast 2021-2027

As per in-depth industry analysis on bleeding disorders treatment by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2021-2027, reaching US$ 19.9 Bn at the end of this period.



The geriatric population is driving demand for bleeding disorders treatment, because changes in renal function, immunological modulation, and a variety of other disease processes that occur with ageing can lead to acquired bleeding disorders.

Another key element that will contribute to the growth of the bleeding disorders treatment market is increased awareness of genetic illnesses. Other factors such as an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and treatment centers, among others, would contribute to worldwide bleeding disorders treatment market growth.

The market has grown in response to increased knowledge, demand, and preference for preventative therapy. Prevalence of liver illnesses, anemia, and other blood coagulation disorders is increasing, which will also drive the need for bleeding disorders treatments.

For the past five years, bioengineering advancements have aided in the treatment of bleeding diseases. The bleeding disorders treatment market is expected to rise as a result of these developments over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global bleeding disorders treatment market to reach US$ 19.9 Bn by 2027.

Hemophilia A projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 11.1 Bn by 2027.

Market in Canada to record 6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Market in Asia Pacific forecast to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2027.

“As people become more aware of the need to treat various types of bleeding disorders, the bleeding disorders treatment market is expected to rise at a rapid pace. Increased research and development initiatives for the treatment of many types of blood disorders will fuel market revenue,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Key companies are focusing on strategic company expansions and innovative product releases to increase their position in the global market. Market players rely on a variety of techniques, including product releases and approvals. Mergers, acquisitions, and alliances are common growth methods used by these companies. Prominent players are boosting their share in the bleeding disorders treatment market with the use of these techniques.

For instance,

In February 2020, Novo Nordisk announced the launch of a new medicine called "ESPEROCT®". The company's long-acting recombinant factor V111 product is now available for the prevention and treatment of bleeding in people with Hemophilia A. Throughout all clinical trials, the new medicine was shown to be safe and well-tolerated.

In November 2021, Genentech announced that data from its hematology portfolio would be presented at the ASH (American Society of Hematology) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which covers a wide range of bleeding disorders such as hemophilia.

The hemophilia A segment dominated the bleeding disorder treatment market in the past, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of bleeding disorders, as well as an increase in the availability of hemophilia treatment and medications in the global hemophilia treatment market.





Key Segments of Bleeding Disorders Treatment Industry Research

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Type : Hemophilia A Hemophilia B Other Types

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Drug Class : Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates Fibrin Sealants Other Drug Classes

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Region : North America Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Europe Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Asia Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Latin America Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market MEA Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bleeding disorders treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and other types) and drug class (plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, fibrin sealants, and other drug classes), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

