Companies In The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Market Invest In 3D Printing Technology To Develop More Efficient And Effective Designs As Per The Business Research Company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers low earth orbit satellites market size, LEO satellites market forecasts, major LEO satellites companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market, the increasing use of 3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the low earth orbit satellite market. 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is the process of making a three-dimensional object from a CAD or 3D model. A study from March 2021 showed that 50 space companies were using 3D printing to help create an off-Earth ecosystem, of which 62% of the companies develop spacecraft and technology to travel to LEO. 3D printing is being used in satellites for various applications. For instance, in December 2021, engineers at the University of Sydney and the University of Science and Technology of China designed a 3D printer that is capable of processing polyetheretherketon (PEEK) which is a colorless organic thermoplastic polymer, at high temperatures under simulated space conditions. Furthermore, in 2017, a 3D printed frame made of polyetherimide (PEI) was produced to replace the typical aluminum frame or CubeSat applications for low-Earth orbit missions.



Request for a sample of the global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market report

The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size is expected to grow from $3.50 billion in 2021 to $4.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The low earth orbit (LEO) satellites industry growth is mainly due to the increasing adoption of low earth orbit satellites in various sectors; rising importance across communications and defense industries; increasing awareness regarding new forms of technology; integration of IoT; machine learning; rapid advancements in aerospace; robust government support; increasing preferences towards software-defined payloads for communication satellites; miniaturization of satellites; and growing advancements in payload systems. The market is expected to reach $9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.5%.

Growing demand for telecommunications drove the growth of the low earth orbit satellites market. Satellite links are the primary means of connectivity to remote and far-flung regions of a country, and they are the backup links for a large number of terrestrial connectivity services on the mainland. They can distribute signals from one point to many locations. As such, satellite technology is ideal for "point-to-multipoint" communications such as broadcasting. For example, in 2022, companies such as SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb, and Telesat announced the launch of large systems of low earth orbit satellites to provide Internet access. These LEO "constellations" could help bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural regions.

Major players with low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market shares are Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space, SSL, Globalstar, and BAE Systems.

TBRC’s global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market analysis is segmented by type into femto, pico, nano, micro, mini; by sub-system into payload, structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control, propulsion system; by application into technology development, earth observation and remote sensing, communication, space exploration, surveillance; by end-user into commercial, civil, government, others.

North America was the largest region in the low earth orbit satellites market in 2021. The regions covered in the LEO satellites market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market overviews, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market segments and geographies, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market trends, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market drivers, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market restraints, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Offering (Tooling, Parts Production, Software Services, System Maintenance, Expert Service), By End User (Consumer Products, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense), By Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite), By Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (Leo), Medium Earth Orbit (Meo), Geosynchronous Orbit (Geo), Elliptical Orbit), By End User (Commercial, Civil, Government), By Application (Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration And Verification, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Telecom Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite And Telecommunication Resellers), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Product (Telecom Hardware, Telecom Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/