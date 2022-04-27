Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,206 in the last 365 days.

Work at Railroad Crossing on Route 322 Coming Up near Philipsburg

Starting May 2, crews will begin construction of a temporary roadway near Philipsburg to prepare for replacement of the railroad crossing near McDonalds. Once the temporary roadway is complete, it will carry traffic around the railroad crossing work zone for about five days. PennDOT anticipates that the temporary road will be in use in mid-May. Once the new railroad crossing is complete, traffic will return to Route 322.

This work is being coordinated with construction activity on PennDOT's Route 322 project in the same area and traffic control for that job will also be used during the building of the temporary road.

PennDOT's Route 322 will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of the bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for the railroad work and the roadway project. PennDOT expects completion on the road work sometime later this year.  

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.  Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #

You just read:

Work at Railroad Crossing on Route 322 Coming Up near Philipsburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.