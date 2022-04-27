Newshosting Achieves 5,000 Days of Retention
We look forward to providing our loyal customers -- and new customers -- with more world-class Usenet access as we continue to work toward the next 5,000 days of retention and dependable service.”CASPER, WYOMING, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newshosting, the world’s most reliable Usenet network provider, has reached 5,000 days of binary and text retention.
For over two decades, Newshosting has remained committed to providing continuous network upgrades and retention growth for 350 billion articles in all newsgroups across Usenet. With this impressive milestone, Newshosting becomes the first Usenet provider on the market to offer this level of retention and access to its users.
Usenet was created to emphasize the exchange of information, data, and ideas. In many ways, Usenet is the original social network. Newshosting is the first provider to offer continued access to 5,000 days of binary and text retention across all articles and newsgroups on Usenet. Newshosting also offers access to the complete Usenet archive in addition to consistent investments in network and storage capacity for the entire Usenet feed, which continues to grow daily. This landmark in retention proves why Newshosting offers users a dedicated and unique Usenet experience.
Having more retention means that there is more for users to access across 110,000+ newsgroups. The 5,000-day retention period equates to over 350 billion shared articles through today. Plus, Newshosting operates the most reliable Usenet backbone in the world through independently-operated server farms in the U.S. and Europe. Having 5,000 days of binary text retention illustrates Newshosting’s commitment to archiving newsgroups and preserving the integrity of Usenet history.
“As we reach 5,000 days of retention, we’re proud to continuously deliver reliable Usenet access to our community,” said Newshosting’s Vice President of Operations. “We look forward to providing our loyal customers -- and new customers -- with more world-class Usenet access as we continue to work toward the next 5,000 days of retention and dependable service.”
As a popular Usenet provider, Newshosting offers top-of-the-line server quality, as well as unlimited and unthrottled speeds. Newshosting even invites its users to test their capabilities with 14 days of free access, in addition to offering a free newsreader and a free VPN. With this package, it’s easy to see why Newshosting has successfully given users world-class Usenet access and retention for the past 5,000 days.
About Newshosting: Founded in 1997, Newshosting is a Usenet provider that offers 100% secure, private downloads and unlimited, unthrottled speeds. Having provided Usenet service to millions of users, Newshosting has been recommended by tech publishers including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and Newsgroup Reviews.
