Fiber Optics Market Size, Future Trends, Segmentation, Top Key Players, Opportunity, Industrial Potential Up To 2028

Fiber Optics Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing 5G deployment globally

The Global Fiber Optics Market Research Report published by Emergen Research

The Global Fiber Optics Market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for Fiber to the x (FTTx), as well as increased need for fiber optics in smart city infrastructure are among some major factors driving global fiber optics market revenue growth. In addition, increasing 5G deployment is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Interconnected technologies play a significant role in smart city environments for transmitting, collecting, and converting data into useful information to build and improve infrastructural facilities.

The report covers the following companies- Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and America Fujikura Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber optics on the basis of components, fiber type, cable type, application, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Couplers

Connectors

Transmitters

Amplifiers

Receivers

Others

Software

Services

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Optical Fiber (POF)

Glass Optical Fiber

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single-mode

Multi-mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Government

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Fiber Optics Market:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

