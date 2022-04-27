N.C. Department of Revenue Will Present A Webinar on Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant Program on Wednesday, May 4
Raleigh, N.C.
The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) will present a webinar on Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant (BRG) program on Wednesday, May 4. The session will begin at 11 a.m.
BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. Phase 1 of the program closed on Jan. 31. The eligibility criteria have been expanded for Phase 2 of the program, making many more types of businesses eligible to receive reimbursement grants.
The webinar will cover:
- The program’s expanded eligibility criteria in Phase 2.
- The types of grants available for eligible businesses.
- The application process.
- BRG information on the agency website.
There is no cost to attend but registration is necessary. More information is available here: https://www.ncdor.gov/business-and-income-tax-seminars.
The program is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLRFP0129 awarded to the State of North Carolina by the U.S. Department of Treasury.