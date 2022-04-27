N.C. Department of Revenue Will Present A Webinar on Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant Program on Wednesday, May 4

Raleigh, N.C.

Apr 27, 2022

The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) will present a webinar on Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant (BRG) program on Wednesday, May 4. The session will begin at 11 a.m.

BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. Phase 1 of the program closed on Jan. 31. The eligibility criteria have been expanded for Phase 2 of the program, making many more types of businesses eligible to receive reimbursement grants.

The webinar will cover:

The program’s expanded eligibility criteria in Phase 2.

The types of grants available for eligible businesses.

The application process.

BRG information on the agency website.

There is no cost to attend but registration is necessary. More information is available here: https://www.ncdor.gov/business-and-income-tax-seminars.