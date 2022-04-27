Increasing adoption of IoT and HAN technologies are driving global Smart Cleaning Robot market revenue growth by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market size: USD 6.90 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 23.0%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cleaning Robot Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing.

The Global Cleaning Robot Market size is expected to reach USD 36.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 23.0%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Home Area Networks (HAN) technologies, rising adoption of smart home devices, and improving standard of living of people are driving global market revenue growth.

A cleaning robot is an autonomous robot widely used to clean floors, lawns, windows, and pools combined with sensors and robotic drives that can be operated via smartphones. These cleaning robots are widely used in residential sector due to high cost of housekeeping services. These robots eliminate human efforts, added costs of offering overtime to the domestic help, provide better cleaning, and saves time. Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

The study churns out some real-time data and offers enough information on the estimated market size, growth, and share to the stakeholders, field marketing personnel and product owners planning to multiply profitability and reduce costs. Importantly, the market intelligence research dives deep into customer preferences, spending capacity and production volume with the aim to ensure unmatched customer delight. A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

The report covers the following companies- Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Roborock, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SharkNinja, Neato Robotics, Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., and Panasonic Corporation.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Cleaning Robot market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global cleaning robots market based on product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Professional Cleaning Robot

Personal Cleaning Robot

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

The study segments the Cleaning Robot industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Cleaning Robot Market:

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

