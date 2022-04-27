Viscosupplementation Market Registering CAGR of 4.8% to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2.89 Bn by 2030

Companies Profiled in Viscosupplementation Market are Sanofi S.A., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Bioventus LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Ferring B.V., Seikagaku Corporation, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OrthogenRx Inc., Mylan N.V.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide viscosupplementation equipment sales are set to be valued at US$ 1.98 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the global viscosupplementation market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.89 Bn by 2030.



According to the study, a number of broader, and industry-specific factors will drive growth in this market, which has been relatively less impacted by the sluggishness induced by COVID-19. As per the UN, by 2050, those aged 60 and above will account for over 20% of the global population. In other words, the UN says that by 2050 around 130 Mn people will contract osteoarthritis. These numbers point towards growth in the viscosupplementation market in the forecast period.

Covid-19 Pandemic: Viscosuppplementation Market Players Consolidating their Position The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has compelled the market players to take a consistent path for the next two quarters. As it would take some time for the healthcare vertical to look through new product launches; the players are looking at ways to smoothen the supply chain as manpower has taken a hit.

Top Key Players Covered-

Sanofi S.A.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Ferring B.V.

Seikagaku Corporation

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

OrthogenRx Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Key Takeaways of Viscosupplementation Market Study

Three injection viscosuppplementation is expected to contribute for more than 55% of revenue share

Knee osteoarthritis is expected to gain around one-third of market share during the forecast period

North America is the highest revenue generating market due to scientific advancements and high adoption of viscosuppplementation



New Product Development to be the TorchbearerThe market players are into the innovation mode to strengthen their foothold in the viscosupplementation market. This competitive landscape is all set to create ripples all across the market. Some of the innovations are:

Fidia Pharma USA Inc., in 2019, introduced a HA (Hyaluronic Acid) based intra-articular viscosupplement called “TRILURON” to treat knee osteoarthritis. The treatments cycle involves 3 injections at weekly intervals.

Japan-based Seikagaku Corporation, in Mar 2019, launched an intra-articular single-injection viscosupplement called “HyLink” in Italy for treating knee osteoarthritis.

Recently, Gel-One Hyaluronate was approved as one of the injectable gels to treat osteoarthritis of knee. The pre-market clinical study reported no pseudosepsis (severe acute inflammatory responses).



Viscosupplementation Market: Segmentation

The global viscosupplementation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product Type

Single Injection Viscosupplementation

Three Injection Viscosupplementation

Five Injection Viscosupplementation



Application

Knee Oseteoarthritis

Hip Oseteoarthritis

Shoulder Oseteoarthritis



End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



TOC OF THE REPORT

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

4.1.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

4.1.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

4.1.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 Economic analysis

4.1.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

4.1.5. 2022 Market Scenario

4.1.6. Quarter by Quarter Forecast

4.1.7. Projected recovery Quarter

4.1.8. Recovery Scenario – Short term, Midterm and Long Term Impact

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

4.2.2. Global Healthcare Outlook

4.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.3.1. Historical Growth of Top Players

4.3.2. New Product Approval and Launch

4.3.3. Adoption of Viscosupplementation

4.3.4. Cost of Viscosupplementation

4.3.5. Increasing Epidemic of Viscosuppplementation Infections

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Opportunities

TOC Continued…!

