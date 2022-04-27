Growth: Global Rodent Control Market Expected to Exceed $4,659.7 Million, Rising at 4.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 [170-Pages] | Research Dive

The global rodent control market is projected to witness significant growth in the 2021—2028 timeframe. Rising awareness about health and hygiene among people is driving the growth of the market. The chemical sub-segment, products sub-segment, and residential sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be at the forefront.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global rodent control market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $4,659.7 million by 2028, rising at a striking CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. This report is an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

The report segments the global rodent control market into type, technique, end user, and region.

Products Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Among the type segment, the products sub-segment is projected to lead the market and surpass $2,796.8 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because products, such as electronic trap, snap trap, rodenticides, glue trap, and others, enable in performing effective treatment against rodents.

Chemical Sub-Segment to Experience Dominant Growth

Among the technique segment, the chemical sub-segment is expected to grab highest market share and surpass $1,900.1 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the rising demand for chemical rodent control techniques, as they can kill rodents, control their activities, and avert them from causing destruction.

Residential Sub-Segment to Witness Maximum Growth

Among the end user segment, the residential sub-segment is projected to grab foremost market share and garner $1,701.5 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the rising demand for rodent control treatments in residential areas as rodents, such as mice and rats, greatly damage properties and also spread harmful diseases.

Asia-Pacific Rodent Control Market to Observe Rapid Growth

The report analyzes the global rodent control market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe remarkable growth with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period. The growth of the region market is mainly because of the growing urbanization in the emerging markets like India and China, which has developed a huge demand for rodent control solutions in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Rodent Control Market:

The abrupt rise of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the global rodent control market. The implementation of stringent rules regarding health, hygiene, and food safety during the pandemic, has greatly boosted the demand for services like rodent control across the world. However, considering the rising cases of the coronavirus disease, rodent control service providers are undertaking various safety measures like the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to avert the spread of the deadly virus. All these factors are greatly fueling the growth of the rodent control market amidst the pandemic period.

Factors Impacting the Rodent Control Market Growth:

The key factors boosting the growth of the global rodent control market are the rising worldwide population in urban areas and growing awareness about health and hygiene among people worldwide. Rodents tend to spread quickly in densely populated regions, hence rising urbanization worldwide is boosting the spread of pests like rodents. Moreover, growing technical developments and novel launch of improved rodent control techniques are projected to open doors to beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, implementation of stringent rules on use of harmful chemicals and pesticides to destroy rodents, which can cause harm to human health, is expected to obstruct the market growth.

Leading Players of Rodent Control Market:

The report lists some of the foremost players operating in the global industry including Anticimex

BASF SE Bayer AG SenesTech Inc. Syngenta AG Rentokil Initial Plc. PelGar International Ecolab Inc. Neogen Corporation Rollins Inc.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in February 2022, Viking Pest Control, a full-service pest management company, launched an eco-friendly rodent control system called, ‘SMART City’ that helps in destroying rodents like mice and rats.

