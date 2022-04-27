Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028
Emergen Research
The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028
blood-brain barrier (BBB) market Report mainly improves market size,and provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios.
Major prevalence of neurological disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of the global blood-brain barrier market
Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size – USD 1.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.8%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure
Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/633
In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.
Ongoing technological developments in magnetic resonance imaging technology that helps to identify blood-brain barrier and introduction of advanced nanotechnology and ultrasound applications is expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.
In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson’s therapies using nanoparticle technology.
Parkinson’s disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease among an expanding global patient pool.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing aging population, major prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in countries across the globe.
Key players operating in the market are Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-brain-barrier-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Alzheimer’s Disease
Epilepsy
Parkinson’s Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Hunter’s Syndrome
Brain Cancer
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach
Trojan Horse Approach
Increasing Permeability
Passive Diffusion
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Surgical centers
Research Institutes
Others
Radical Highlights of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:
The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market into a broad product spectrum.
A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.
The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. It highlights the lucrative investment opportunities and growth prospects to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on the emerging opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.
The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Request a discount on the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/633
