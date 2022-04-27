Global Halal Food Market Statistics 2022 | Size, Demand and Revenue by 2027

Halal Food Market 2022-2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global halal food market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1,978 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,907.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.24% during 2022-2027. Halal food refers to food and beverage products that are strictly manufactured by following the norms prescribed by Islamic dietary law. As per these regulations, numerous items, including blood, alcohol, animals that were found dead, pork and its by-products, etc., are considered impermissible for consumption. Halal food products are packaged, stored, and transported in containers that have been cleaned as per the prescribed religious guidelines. They include various processed items, such as halal foie gras, pizzas, nuggets, spring rolls, lasagna, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Halal Food Market Trends:

The expanding Muslim population across countries is one of the primary factors bolstering the halal food market. In addition to this, the inflating disposable incomes of consumers and the rising consumption of meat products are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, various manufacturers are introducing several value-added food items, such as burgers, hot dogs, cookies, etc., that offer diverse tastes to the consumers, which is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the growing number of e-commerce and e-grocery platforms that provide easy payment options on several halal-certified food products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the elevating product popularity among non-Muslim consumers, owing to the escalating need for ensuring food hygiene and safety, is projected to fuel the halal food market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top halal food manufacturing companies 2022 being

Some of these key players include:

• QL Foods

• Al Islami Foods

• Dagang Halal

• Saffron Road Food

• Kawan Foods

• Janan Meat

• Prima Agri-Products

• Cargill

• BRF

• Nestle

• Tahira Food

• Al-Falah Halal Foods

Breakup by Product:

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Dairy Products

• Cereals & Grains

• Oil, Fats & Waxes

• Confectionery

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Traditional Retailers

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Halal Food Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

