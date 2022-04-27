Ambulatory EHR Market Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The global ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ambulatory EHR market Report mainly improves market size,and provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Ambulatory EHR market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Increasing need to reduce operational costs in the healthcare industry and rising government initiatives to implement EHR solutions in healthcare facilities are driving the ambulatory EHR market.

Ambulatory EHR Market Size – USD 4.48 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trend – Rise in government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records

Key market participants include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

Due to the growing need to minimize operating costs in the healthcare sector, the global ambulatory EHR market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increasing government efforts to introduce EHR systems in healthcare organizations are projected to promote growth of the global ambulatory EHR market in the near future. Moreover, rising government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records are anticipated to boost the global ambulatory EHR market further during the forecast period.During the forecast period, high cost of development of ambulatory EHR systems are expected to impede the global ambulatory EHR market to a certain extent.

In October 2019, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. signed an arrangement with Northwell Health to develop the next-generation EHR systems. In order to effectively implement patient-facing tool, an artificial intelligence-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based EHR would be built and validated with inputs from Northwell professionals, information technology specialists, and administration.

The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The cloud-based ambulatory EHR solution offers advantages such as seamless installation, cost-effective deployment, reduction in IT requirements, comprehensive cooperation between healthcare professionals and patients, and excessive interoperability. This is anticipated to boost the segment in the near future.

Due to the ability of large practices to address quality issues of electronic health records, the large practice segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing capital spending is another driver of the segment.

The practice management segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Application of practice management enables improvement in the management of clinical practices by expanding efficiency of the practice and lowering costs. In addition, advantages such as reduction in transcription costs and improved approaches to documenting are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment is expected to lead the market. Increasing government funding for implementation of EHR solutions in healthcare facilities is expected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, North America is projected to lead the global market. Growing rate of adoption of EHR solutions and rising expenditure on healthcare in the region are key drivers of the market in North America.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market on the basis of deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ambulatory EHR market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ambulatory EHR industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ambulatory EHR market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ambulatory EHR industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?.

Global Ambulatory EHR Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Ambulatory EHR market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

