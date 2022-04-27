Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increased adoption of gamification in cognitive assessment is a major factor expected to continue to drive growth of the cognitive assessment & training market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

Rising popularity of gamification is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent. Feedback on gamification from candidates, employers, and psychologists has been very positive and game features are being incorporated into cognitive tasks without undermining data quality, scientific value, and intervention effects, thereby improving participant engagement. Game-based assessments such as psychometric tests are used in the hiring process to assess a candidate’s skills. However, unlike various aptitude tests, these assessments are quick and engaging due to the game format.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Cognitive Assessment and Training market.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2021, Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro announced their entering into partnership, which enabled the addition of objective brain health data to the former’s concussion management program. Shift Concussion Management Guelph, which is the founder of ‘Shift Concussion Management Program’, joined VoxNeuro’s growing clinical network as a test center and treatment provider in Southern Ontario, Canada. VoxNeuro provides the world’s first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond a diagnosis.

Among the application segments, the clinical trials segment accounted for largest share in 2020. Identification and assessment of cognitive changes and ability to diagnose and reduce the chance of developing brain disease in a patient are features that are resulting in development of new solutions and programs and driving revenue growth of this segment.

Clinical trial data solutions company, ERT, partnered with Cogstate in August 2020 to expand its capabilities in its electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) tool. ERT is focusing on improving the safety and efficacy of eCOA with digital cognitive endpoint measurement in clinical trials and at-home testing.

The global Cognitive Assessment and Training market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Cognitive Assessment and Training market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Cognitive Training

Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Corporate

Others (Sports and Government & Defense)

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report:

The report encompasses Cognitive Assessment and Training market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Cognitive Assessment and Training industry

