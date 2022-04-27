Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global next-generation sequencing market reached a value of US$ 13.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 40.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022-2027. Next generation sequencing (NGS), a parallel sequencing technology, offers ultra-high throughput and scalability to determine the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule. It includes procedures, such as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing and single- molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. NGS has the ability to create a million DNA molecules and RNA sequences per second, thus enabling rapid sequencing. It is a cost-effective solution that offers precise results with high accuracy and speed and is therefore used extensively in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/next-generation-sequencing-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic ailments, along with the widespread utilization of NGS in the treatment of these ailments represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities in the field of genomics and the introduction of cost-effective next generation sequencing solutions by key players are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and rapid technological advancements are other factors boosting the market growth.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the next-generation sequencing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Eurofins Scientific

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

GenapSys Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

10x Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton Dickinson and Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global next-generation sequencing market on the basis of sequencing type, product type, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Sequencing Type:

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Resequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

CHIP Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Methyl Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

Genetic Screening

Diagnostics

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2039&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.