Marble Market Demand, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2027

Easy availability of marble and increasing demand for modern décor are significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble. With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.

The global marble market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and higher diversification in offered products are likely to ensure high growth potential for new players entering the market.

The Global Marble Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Marble Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc., Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group

Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Fox Marble Holdings Plc announced that it had signed two new agreements for the processing of third-party blocks with Egzoni Sh.p.k. and Skifteri Sh.p.k. Fox Marble Holdings

Based on application, the market has been classified into building & construction, furniture, decorative infrastructure, statues & monuments, and others. The building & construction segment is projected to expand at a rate of 3.1% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the global marble market during the forecast period. Various uses of marble in building & construction, decorative infrastructure, and furniture industries have boosted the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region in the near future.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global marble market based on application, color, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Furniture

Decorative Infrastructure

Statues & Monuments

Others

Color Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Black

White

Green

Yellow

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Marble, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key Points of Marble Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Marble market

