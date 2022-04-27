Reusable Plastic Containers Market to Reach US$ 489.3 Mn by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reusable plastic containers market was valued at US$ 255.77 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Reusable Plastic Containers Market:

Because consumer preferences for cosmetic and personal care products are growing, a wider range of packaging for these products is also becoming available, and plastic packaging is being used for this purpose due to its convenience and hygienic qualities. Polypropylene is mainly used to store creams, powder, and other cosmetic products in the form of bottles or jars. Moreover, these containers are compact, portable and easy to handle. These containers protect the products from air, dust, light, moisture, and dirt.

Nowadays, public concern for the environment has steadily increased. Demand for reusable plastic containers market. Public concern for the environment has increased in recent years due to climate change, ocean plastic pollution, shoreline littering, and solid waste generation. Reusable plastic containers play an important role in reducing the environmental impact associated with packaging and logistics. For instance, in April 2018, Reusable plastic containers (RPCs), a type of reusable packaging used to transport fresh fruit and vegetables, were found to be environmentally friendly in a study conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute IBP (Germany).

Key Market Takeaways

The reusable plastic containers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Throughout the supply chain, reusable plastic containers can be used as a sustainable alternative than corrugated cardboard in a variety of applications. Reusable plastic containers can be used by growers for everything from product harvesting to transportation, distribution, and sales. This efficiency, combined with the long-term durability of a product that can be reused, is the ideal solution for producers.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the reusable plastic containers market include Menasha Corporation, IFCO, Schoeller Allibert, Myers Industries, DS Smith, Rehrig Pacific Company, Nefab Group, IPL Plastics, Vetropack Holding, and Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Major players are opting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for reusable plastic containers. For instance, in 2021, Schoeller Allibert released a pallet box made out of recycled fishing nets. As a result of this upcycling result, the company's sustainability strategy has been reinforced. Under the slogan ‘Making plastic packaging too good to waste’, the company is working to improve the long-term benefits of its packaging.

Market Segmentation:

Global Reusable Plastic Containers Market, By Type: Bulk Containers Handheld Storage Containers Others

Reusable Plastic Containers Market, By Application: Vegetables Fruits Eggs Meat Others

Reusable Plastic Containers Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country/Region: Middle East



Africa



