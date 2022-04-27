Warehouse Management System Market Size is projected to grow at over 15.5% CAGR to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for efficient management solutions to improve profitability is a key factor driving warehouse management system market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global warehouse management system market size reached USD 3.06 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cloud-based warehouse management systems due to growth of the e-commerce industry is driving market revenue growth.

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) is a software that enables companies to efficiently manage their warehouse operations through a set of pre-defined processes. The entire functioning of the warehouse management system includes everything from inventory management, auditing, to picking up goods and materials. Companies are currently implementing warehouse management systems extensively into their work processes to obtain maximum visibility into their inventory in real time, which enables them to make better-informed decisions and thus, improve the overall efficiency of business operations.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Warehouse Management System market.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Körber AG, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Infor, PSI Logistics, PTC, and Tecsys Inc.

Key Highlights From the Report

Based on deployment, the cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Users can connect and improve every aspect of the supply chain, including inventory management, labor performance optimization, and material flow control, with a cloud-based warehouse management system. Increasing demand for cloud-based management solutions can be attributed to their high scalability, increased reliability, and secure performance. Additionally, this management solution is extensively tested for any operational size and level of complexity.

Based on function, systems integration & maintenance segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. Integration of warehouse management systems with other efficient software packages gives companies the ability to better monitor and optimize their operations.

Integrating warehouse management systems with transport management systems enables organizations to receive timely and detailed information about warehouse processes, and transportation and distribution to make more informed decisions. In addition, it provides better utilization of the fleet and other necessary resources.

The global Warehouse Management System market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Warehouse Management System market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Warehouse Management System market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global warehouse management system market on the basis of deployment, function, application, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Labor Management System

Analytics & Optimization

Billing & Yard Management

Systems Integration & Maintenance

Consulting Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Warehouse Management System Market Report:

The report encompasses Warehouse Management System market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Warehouse Management System industry

