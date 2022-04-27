Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rise in government spending in the healthcare industry for fraud prevention.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market of healthcare fraud analytics is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. Significant market growth is attributable to the growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world. Furthermore, the expanding industry for healthcare insurance is also anticipated to drive the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government spending on the healthcare ecosystem to prevent fraudulent activities is also expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the global healthcare fraud analytics market is likely to be hindered by the inability of organizations to implement fraud analytics for healthcare in the near future.

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects.

Key market participants include Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, DWS Ltd acquired HCL Technologies Limited. The acquisition would extend HCL Technologies’ offerings in New Zealand and Australia.

The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Solutions are offered in-house and in an on-premise scenario within an institution's IT infrastructure. Management of these solutions and all relevant activities is the company’s responsibility.

During the forecast period, the insurance claims segment is anticipated to lead the market. The segment is expected to be driven by rise in the number of individuals requiring medical insurance, increase in the incidence of fraud claims, and increase in the adoption of the pre-payment assessment process.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment, application, solution, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claim

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key Points of Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market

