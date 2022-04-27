Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $956.48 billion by 2032 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032

According to a new market research report titled, ' Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2032,' the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022–2032 to reach $956.48 billion by 2032.

The aim of wastewater treatment is to protect humans and the ecosystem from harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater. Water treatment facilities speed up the natural process of purifying water. These facilities use various processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat industrial & municipal wastewater, remove pollutants, and send the purified water back into the environment.

The high growth of the water and wastewater treatment market is driven by rapid population growth & urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the rising need for new water resources, the growing emphasis on water quality & public health, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent.

The growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the water and wastewater treatment market. The aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are the major challenges to the growth of this market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the water and wastewater treatment market based on type (water treatment, wastewater treatment), offering (treatment technologies [membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification], treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, operation & maintenance services), application (municipal, industrial), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into water treatment and wastewater treatment. In 2022, the wastewater treatment segment is slated to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization, the rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, depletion of freshwater resources, the increasing necessity for recycling and reusing water, and the growing focus on industrial wastewater treatments.

Based on offering, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation & maintenance services. In 2022, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational excellence, the rising number of investments in maintenance operations, the increasing adoption of innovative & advanced solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving benefits.

Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial applications. In 2022, the municipal applications segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is driven by the growing focus on improved water quality & public health, the increasing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging infrastructure in developed countries. In addition, the increasing environmental concerns and the rising number of stringent regulations & legislations regarding wastewater drive the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rapid population growth and urbanization, the rising demand for the advanced treatment of residential water, advancements in membrane technology, environmental deterioration, limited availability of water resources, and increasing investments in water infrastructure by the public sector organizations.

CHINA

China has the world’s largest wastewater sector. The rapid development of China’s wastewater sector over the past 40 years has forged its global leading treatment capacity and innovation ability. However, many problems persist, including underdeveloped sewers & sludge disposal facilities, low sustainability of the treatment processes, questionable Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) effluent discharge standards, and a lack of global thinking on achieving a sustainable balance between wastewater management, human society, and nature.

The key factors driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market in China are the growing population, rising volumes of untreated sludge, high wastewater discharge, and increasing water pollution. However, the lack of domestic operational expertise is a major challenge to the growth of this market. For instance, around 70% of the constructed wastewater treatment plants in Hainan were operated for 3–5 years and then shut down due to the lack of proper operation and maintenance.

Some of the key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Veolia Environnement (France), Suez Group (France), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

Scope of the Report

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Type

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Offering

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation & Filtration Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Microfiltration (MF) Membrane Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes Other Filtration Technologies Sludge Management Technology Activated Sludge Clarification Chlorination Industrial Demineralization Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) UV & Ozone Dissolved Air Flotation Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Process Control & Automation

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Operation & Maintenance Services

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications Food & Beverages Food & Beverages Market, by Type Food & Beverages Wastewater Treatment Market Food & Beverages Water Treatment Market Food & Beverages Market, by Offering Treatment Technologies Market Treatment Chemicals Market Process Control & Automation Market Design, Engineering, and Construction Services Market Operation & Maintenance Services Market Food & Beverages Market, by Food Category Dairy Cheese Ice Cream Non-alcoholic Beverages Prepared Food Powdered Food Alcoholic Beverages Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Fruits & Vegetables Other Clusters/Sub-industries Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Power Generation Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Mining Petrochemical Semiconductors Other Industrial Applications



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Poland Switzerland Sweden Belgium Denmark Rest of Europe (RoE)

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait Iran South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

