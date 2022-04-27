Molecular Imaging Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Future Trends, Growth Opportunities, Share, Forecasts till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Molecular Imaging Market Size – USD 7,058.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report delivers a methodical study of the Molecular Imaging Market fragments and an extensive analysis of the market overview. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Molecular Imaging Market .

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the Molecular Imaging Market growth.

The global molecular imaging market is projected to be worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite molecular imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Molecular Imaging Market Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.

The following is one of the significant developments pertaining to the global Molecular Imaging Market

n July 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC, with an emphasis on pharmacokinetic modeling and molecular quantification. The PMOD software finds extensive usage in the analysis of PET studies in cardiology, neurology, and oncology, including research related to molecular imaging.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor molecular imaging technique.

The molecular imaging market in the North American region held the largest market share in 2019, owing to the high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, a rising incidence of cancer, established healthcare infrastructure, and undertaking of various initiatives to create awareness about chronic diseases.

Scope of the Report :

Based on the types, theMolecular Imaging Market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives.

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Positron Emission Tomography

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Molecular Imaging Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Molecular Imaging Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Molecular Imaging Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Molecular Imaging Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

