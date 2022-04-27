Advanced Wound Care Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Trends, Future Growth, Statistics, Forecasts till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Advanced Wound Care Market Size – USD 9.72 billion in 2019

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report delivers a methodical study of the Advanced Wound Care Market fragments and an extensive analysis of the market overview. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the advanced wound care Market .

The growth of the advanced wound care market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.

The global Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.

The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for advanced wound care products. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Advanced Wound Care market Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The large proportion of surgical wounds in the wound type segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment's growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for moist wound therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors that drive this segment's growth include the increasing incidence of diabetes-associated ulcers and increased demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings to treat such wounds.

Scope of the Report :

Based on the types, the Advanced Wound Care market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Advanced Wound Care Market on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Film

Alginate

Hydrogel

Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care

Artificial Skin and Substitutes

Autografts

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

