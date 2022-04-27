Global E-Bike Market 2022-2027, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

e bike market share

The global e-bike market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

The global e-bike market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

An e-bike, also known as an electronic bicycle, is a standard bicycle equipped with an electric motor, a battery, and a drivetrain. It can be moved through pedaling or rechargeable batteries. E-bikes majorly use lead-acid batteries to cover long distances on a single charge. Over the years, e-bikes have gained immense popularity worldwide as they are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and provide an emission-free commuting option over motored vehicles.

Global E-Bike Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among individuals as cycling provides numerous mental and physical health benefits such as improved cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, flexibility, and the reduced risk of stress and depression. Moreover, the growing popularity of various adventure sports among young individuals is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding tourism industry is escalating the demand for e-bikes. Nowadays, tourists prefer e-bikes as a self-driving alternative as they are economical and offers an effortless riding experience. Additionally, the growing environmental awareness and rising urban air pollution have prompted individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes, which emit low carbon emissions and can be charged using solar power. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative product variants, such as hydrogen-powered bikes and Smart E-Bike Monitoring System (SEMS), are also strengthening the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Market Summary:

Based on the mode, the market has been bifurcated into pedal assist and throttle.

On the basis of the motor type, the market has been divided into mid drive, hub motor, and others.

Based on the battery type, the market has been segmented into lithium ion, lead acid, nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), and others.

On the basis of the class, the market has been segregated into classes I, II, and III.

Based on the design, the market has been classified into foldable and non-foldable categories.

On the basis of the application, the market has been categorized into mountain/trekking bikes, cargo, city/urban, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been separated into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

