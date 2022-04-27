Electromagnetic Weapons Market Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of electromagnetic weapons in military activities and rising investment in advanced electromagnetic weapon research and development

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electromagnetic weapons market size reached USD 429.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of electromagnetic weapons in military activities and rising investment in advanced electromagnetic weapon research and development are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

In addition, increasing geographical conflicts will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. In all areas, except Africa, conflict intensity in 2020 was slightly lower than in 2019. Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, some conflicts continued unabated. Geographical conflicts and use of Unmanned Manned Vehicles (UAVs) and drones is expected to increase adoption of electromagnetic weapons among military forces is countries across the globe, which in turn is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Non-lethal weapons segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Non-lethal weapons including taser guns, flash-bang & smoke bombs, rubber bullets, and tear gas are very effective in managing crowds and protesters, as well as in military activities because these usually cause minor to moderate injury or damage.

Airborne segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to steady deployment of electromagnetic weapons in special mission aircraft, tactical UAVs, helicopters, and fighter jets.

North America is expected to register a considerably faster revenue growth rate as compared to other regional markets in the global electromagnetic weapons market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major companies such as The Boeing Company, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Epirus Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation are among others, in countries in the region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems plc, The Boeing Company, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and Epirus Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global electromagnetic weapons on the basis of product, platform, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lethal Weapons

Electromagnetic Bombs

Rail Guns

Electromagnetic Pulse

Non-lethal Weapons

Pulsed Energy Projectile

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Airborne

Special Mission Aircrafts

Tactical UAVs

Helicopters

Fighter Jets

Land

Handheld Electromagnetic Weapons

Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

Combat Vehicles

Combat Support Vehicles

Weapon Systems

Defence Systems

Launch Systems

Naval

Submarines

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Combat Ships

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

High Laser-induced Plasma Channel (LIPC)

Particle Beam Weapons (PBW)

