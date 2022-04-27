Femtech Market Dynamics Analysis By End Use, Share & Revenue, and Region, Forecast to 2027 | Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry intelligence report on the Femtech market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Femtech market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

The global Femtech Market is expected to reach USD 60.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Demand from the Femtech industry is motivated mainly by the growing burden of both chronic and infectious diseases among the world's female population. An increase in the number of health problems relating to women would stimulate competition for technologically innovative healthcare solutions. Growing women's emphasis on reproductive health and sexual empowerment in developing economies would further encourage development in the industry.

Femtech Market Size – USD 18.75 billion in 2019, Female Technology Market Growth - CAGR of 15.6%, Femtech Industry trends – High demand from developing nations.

Increasing awareness among women of the detection and management of early illness as part of the patient care program would improve the market outlook. Various efforts by government and other agencies in developing countries to raise awareness of women's health would accelerate the development of the industry. Furthermore, an increasing tendency towards daily preventive care check-ups, as well as the advancement of user-friendly technology to track individual health problems, may prove beneficial to the developments in the women's health industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The pregnancy and nursing care application is the major contributor to the Femtech Market. The pregnancy and nursing care application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 40.2% of the market in the year 2019, attributable to the increasing demand for innovative products and consumables used during pregnancy & nursing would promote consumer trends.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Femtech market Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSono Health, Totohealth, Minerva, Nuvo, Elvie, and BioWink, among others.

The hospitals expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecasted period, owing to the increasing women's attitudes to hospital facilities for multiple non-operative and surgical procedures.

North America dominated the market for Femtech in 2019, due to the growing prevalence of women-related diseases aimed at enhancing women's quality of life on promoting women's wellbeing and safety.

Scope of the Report :

Based on the types, the Femtech market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Femtech Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Software

Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct-to-Consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare & Wellness

Other

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attentions of Femtech Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Femtech Market .

The market statistics represented in different Femtech Market segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Femtech Market are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of the major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of Global Femtech Market

Major stakeholders, key companies Global Femtech Market, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Femtech Market in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Femtech Market

