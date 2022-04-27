Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market High Demand, Growth, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to improve food safety standards is a key factor driving growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market currently

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 44.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes.

Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the acquisition of Codian Robotics B.V., which is a leading provider of delta robots. The offerings of Codian Robotics include a hygienic design line, which is ideal for hygiene-sensitive industries, including pharmaceuticals and food and beverages.

Food processing industry segment accounted for largest market share of 49.0% in 2020. Increasing initiatives across food processing industries and rising adoption of AI-powered solutions at food processing units are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Consumer engagement segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Food and beverage companies are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence that can monitor emotions of customers over social media networks and platforms in order to obtain responses of consumers, using which food and beverage companies can improve customer experience and enhance product offerings.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market on the basis of end-use, application, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hotel and Restaurant

Food Processing Industry

Beverage Industry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Engagement

Maintenance

Food Sorting

Production and Packaging

Quality Control and Safety Compliance

Other Applications

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

