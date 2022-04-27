Shipping Container Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast Analysis

Increasing seaborne trade activities and improvements in transportation services worldwide to boost the shipping container market growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shipping container market is set to gain impetus from the persistent expansion of seaborne trade activities. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Shipping Container Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Size (20 feet, 40 feet, Others) By Type (Dry Storage Container, Flat Rack Container, Open Top Container, Refrigerated Container, Insulated or thermal Container, Special Purpose Container) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that shipping containers are experiencing increasing popularity worldwide backed by the high demand from customers.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Research & Development Activities to Propel Growth

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) declared in its statistics that in 2018, approximately 11 billion tons of seaborne trade volume was raised. Out of that, around 7.8 billion tons were only dry cargo trade volume. It shows that the number is set to surge in the near future. Also, several organizations present in this industry are expected to face huge competition because of the rising material cost and low prices of shipping containers. Therefore, these organizations are investing huge sums in research and development activities for introducing innovative products. However, slower economic growth in emerging economies may hamper the shipping container market growth.





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Availability of Large Coastal Line

Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to lead throughout the forthcoming years by holding the largest shipping container market share. China is considered to be the major contributor to this growth as it is a manufacturing hub for shipping containers. At the same time, the availability of a broad coastal line in the region would aid growth.

On the other hand, Europe is likely to showcase considerable growth in the upcoming years on account of the constant improvements in transportation services. In North America, the rising trend of renting shipping containers would accelerate growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Develop New Manufacturing Facilities to Strengthen Their Positions

The global market houses a large number of renowned manufacturers that are presently aiming to strengthen their positions. To do so, they are adopting the strategy of signing new agreements with local firms. Some of the others are planning to construct new manufacturing facilities to cater to the growing customer demand. Below are the two latest industry developments:

• December 2020: India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has developed a committee to scrutinize the feasibility of manufacturing shipping containers at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The project will be conducted under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

• May 2019: China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd. signed an agreement with Aker Group. It will aid both companies to jointly explore innovative business opportunities in modular buildings and offshore fields.

What Does This Report Contain?

The report delivers an elaborate assessment of numerous customers’ journeys related to the market, regions, and segments. At the same time, it provides multiple customer impressions about shipping containers and their usage. The analysis takes a closer look at their fears and pain points across various customer touch points. The business intelligence and consultation solutions would aid interested stakeholders, such as chief experience officers to define customer experience maps catered to their requirements. They can refine customer experience and engagement with their own brands.





A list of all the reputed shipping container manufacturers operating in the global market:

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

TLS Offshore Containers International

W&K Containers, Inc.

China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.

Cxic Group

A.P. Moller - Maersk Group

YMC Container Solutions

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Other key market players

