UZBEKISTAN, April 26 - Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are considering new ways to establish industrial cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S.Umurzakov received Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan B.Annamamedov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation. The parties stressed the tangible growth in the indicators of economic partnership between the two states and spoke in favor of intensifying joint efforts to expand them further.

It was noted that over the past 4 years, the volume of Uzbek-Turkmen trade turnover has increased 5 times, and in 2021, the growth of mutual trade amounted to 65 percent compared to the previous year. A number of trade contracts signed following the results of the high-level events held in September 2021 are at the stage of practical implementation.

Measures to intensify industrial cooperation and create complete value chains involving production facilities stationed on the territories of the two countries were discussed. Proposals were put forward to expand cooperation in the field of industry in new promising areas identified on the basis of the competitive advantages of the economies of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The mechanisms for strengthening interregional cooperation were considered. The parties agreed to strengthen the coordination of the administrations of the regions of the two countries in order to develop new projects of industrial cooperation and trade contracts.

Mutual readiness was expressed to organize visits of delegations of ministries and agencies of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to exchange experience in the field of food security.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue constructive interaction in all areas of bilateral relations and to work together to provide practical assistance in elaboration and resolution of existing issues.

Source: Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan