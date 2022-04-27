As Consumers’ Preferences Shift Towards Healthy Drinks, The Premix Cocktails Market Sees Rapid Growth

Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing consumer preferences for healthy drinks with low alcohol content is projected to boost the premix cocktails market growth over the forthcoming years. According to a report published by Forbes, 65% of the UK alcohol consumers aged 25 to 34 are trying or have tried to cut back their alcohol intake. Moreover, low/non-alcohol products are projected to record healthy growth in the UK, led by spirits recording a CAGR of 81.1% from 2018 to 2022, and ready-to-drinks products growing a CAGR of 44.3% during the period. According to the premix cocktails market analysis, increasing consumer preferences for healthy or low alcohol drinks is predicted to propel the demand for the premix cocktails market over the forthcoming years.

The global premix cocktails market is expected to grow from $19.42 billion in 2021 to $20.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The premix cocktail market share is expected to grow to $24.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Bars are increasingly preparing premixes of cocktails and are refrigerating to serve the customers on request. The bartenders are mixing the cocktails ahead of the order and are prebatching them, giving them time to interact with the customers and make sure they have best experience. For instance, Mister Paradise, a bar and restaurant in Manhattan premixes a cocktail Café Disco and serves to its clients when ordered. Moreover, bartenders are increasingly selling their premixes outside the bar as well.

Major players covered in the global premix cocktails industry are Bacardi & Company Limited, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Altia Oyj, Carlsberg A/S, Belvedere SA, Ball Corporation, The Whisky Exchange, Suntory Holdings, Mark Anthony Brands.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the premix cocktail market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the premix cocktail market. The regions covered in the premix cocktails market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global premix cocktails market report is segmented by product type into rum, whiskey, vodka, wine, others, by flavor into fruits, spiced, others, by distribution channel into hyper/supermarket, departmental stores, specialty stores, online retailers.

Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, Wine, Other Product Types), By Flavor (Fruits, Spiced, Other Flavors), By Distribution Channel (Hyper/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a premix cocktails market overview, forecast premix cocktails market size and growth for the whole market, premix cocktails market segments, geographies, premix cocktails market trends, premix cocktails market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

