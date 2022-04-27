Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Erythropoietin Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the erythropoietin (EPO) market size is expected to grow from $12.45 billion in 2021 to $13.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s erythropoietin (EPO) market outlook the market is expected to reach $21.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. The rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for the erythropoietin market over the approaching years.

The EPO market consists of sales of erythropoietin drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture erythropoietin biosimilars. Erythropoietin is a hormone produced by kidneys and plays a vital role in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Lack of sufficient erythropoietin results in low red blood cells, which may lead to anaemia. EPO drugs are used for treatment for anaemia, kidney disorders, cancer, and other conditions.

Global EPO Market Segments

The global erythropoietin market is segmented:

By Product: Epoetin-Alfa, Epoetin-Beta, Darbepoetin-Alfa, Others

By Application: Cancer, Hematology, Renal Diseases, Neurology, Others

By Drug Class: Biologics, Biosimilar

By Geography: The global EPO market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides erythropoietin (EPO) market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global EPO market, EPO market share, EPO market segments and geographies, EPO market players, EPO market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The erythropoietin market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s EPO Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Group, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Celltrion Inc and LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

