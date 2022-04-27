India Home Furnishings Market 2022-2027: Industry Report, Growth, Demand, Size, Share and Forecast

India Home Furnishings Market

The India home furnishings market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Home Furnishings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on home furnishings market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The market is currently witnessing strong growth. The India home furnishings market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Home furnishing refers to the products that are utilized to improve the aesthetics of the living space. Some of the popularly preferred home furnishing items include décor items, home textiles, household hardware, furniture, and kitchenware. The demand for home furnishing products has been exceptionally high in India due to the improved standards of living of the masses.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the inflating disposable income levels of individuals. Furthermore, rising investments in advertisement and celebrity endorsement by various key players are positively influencing the market. Besides this, the shifting consumer preference towards eco-friendly home furnishing products due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread availability of home furnishing products through different distribution channels, including online and offline organized retail portals, and the growing demand for luxury home furnishings are providing a boost to the market growth across the country.

India Home Furnishings Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on product, price and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

• Home Furniture

• Home Textile

• Wall Decor

• Others

Breakup by Price:

• Mass

• Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

