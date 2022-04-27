Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Market Focuses On Enhancing Production Efficiency With Autonomous Haulage Systems

Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. Copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market growth is being shaped by autonomous haulage systems which control and track mining vehicle movements, coordinates and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine. According to the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc industry analysis, this system increases efficiency by minimizing delays, reducing operating costs and reducing fuel consumption, thereby minimizing carbon emissions. For example, RioTinto has already implemented AHS in their mines and has reported 13% reduction in load and haul operating costs from the automated fleet.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market. The regions covered in the gobal copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market size is expected to grow from $191.06 billion in 2021 to $221.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The global copper, nickel, lead, zinc market size is expected to grow to $394.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Major players covered in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc industry are Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, BHP Group, Glencore International, Jiangxi Copper Company, Anglo American plc, Southern Copper Corp, Vedanta Resources Limited, Teck Resources Ltd, Votorantim S.A and MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC.

TBRC’s global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market report is segmented by type into copper, zinc, lead, nickel, by organisation size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises, by end-user industry into construction, transport, manufacturing, others.

