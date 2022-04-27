Autonomous Military Weapons Market Growth Factors: Precision And Greater Accuracy

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to perform dangerous tasks with precision contributed to the global autonomous military weapons market growth. Autonomy in weapons enables to keep army personnel away from dangerous tasks or any imminent risk to human life. According to the autonomous military weapons market overview, increased reaction speed in decision making and eyes on the target will potentially increase accuracy. It has access to a larger amount of information, greater accuracy, and greater predictability for certain functions freeing humans from dull or repetitive tasks along with permitting access to environments that are inaccessible to remote control technologies. Major countries such as the USA, China, and Russia are significantly investing in artificial intelligence (AI) for weapons and are competing for superiority in this segment. For instance, Russia is investing $719 million until 2021 in AI research and development for weapons. The ability to hit the target without human involvement along with minimizing risk to human life increased the demand for the autonomous military weapons market.

The global autonomous military weapons market size is expected grow from $12.04 billion in 2021 to $13.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Autonomous military weapons market analysis shows that the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Major players covered in the global autonomous military weapons industry are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, AVIC, CASC, Rostec, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Rafael, and STM.

TBRC’s global autonomous military weapons market report is segmented by type into autonomous, semi-autonomous, by product into missiles, rockets, guided bombs, target pods, others, by platform into land, airborne, naval.



