Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030: AMR

Surge in awareness about cord blood cells among people, increase in the adoption of cord blood banking services to treat various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, immune disorders, and others, growth in the prevalence of cord blood banking services in maternity hospitals, and rise in population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global cord blood banking services market. By application, the diabetes segment held the majority share in 2020. By region, LAMEA is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cord Blood Banking Services Market generated $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/111



Surge in awareness about cord blood cells among people, increase in the adoption of cord blood banking services to treat various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, immune disorders, and others, growth in the prevalence of cord blood banking services in maternity hospitals, and rise in population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global cord blood banking services market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of services is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in investment in research and commercialization of cord blood stem cell therapies by healthcare companies is expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global cord blood banking services market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various counties across the globe.

of the global cord blood banking services market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various counties across the globe. Lockdowns halted the business operations of various companies in the market due to the prevalence of stringent restrictions that were imposed by the government during the pandemic.

In addition, lockdowns resulted in delay in collection and supplying of cord blood used to treat various harmful diseases.

However, the market is projected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cord blood banking services market based on storage services, component, application and region.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/111



Based on application, the diabetes segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the total market. The metabolic disorders segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the cord tissue segment generated the majority share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market. The same segment is predicted to exhibit the CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the total market. The LAMEA, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The key players of the market analyzed in the global cord blood banking services market report include Cord for Life, National Cord Blood Program, Cordvida, Perkinelmer Inc., Americord Registry LLC, China Cord Blood Corporation, Covis Group, Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., and Lifecell international Pvt. Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Cell Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Eye Drops and Lubricants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Menstrual Cup Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Tampons market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



VR In Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/