FPSO Market to Reach USD 17.30 Billion by 2027; Product Innovation by Chevron and ExxonMobil to Create Exciting Sales Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the FPSO Market Report: Aker Solutions (Norway), Dana Petroleum Limited (UK), Vår Energi (Norway), Vietsovpetro (Vietnam), Eni (Italy), Dommo Energia (Brazil), Keppel Offshore & Marine (Singapore), BW Offshore (Norway), Teekay (Bermuda), Bumi Armada Berhad (Malaysia), SBM Offshore (Netherlands), Yinson Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Bluewater (Netherlands), MISC Berhad (Malaysia), Modec Inc. (Japan), Rubicon Offshore (Singapore), Saipem (Italy).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global FPSO market size was USD 13.06 billion in 2019. The market size is expected to rise from USD 6.78 billion in 2020 to USD 17.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Rising discoveries of offshore reserves and the increasing demand for hydrocarbons worldwide that will favor the adoption of advanced FPSO units. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “FPSO Market Outlook 2022-2027.”

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is primarily adopted in the oil & gas industry that helps to store high quantities of hydrocarbons extracted from offshore basins. They are extensively used to store and process oil before it is transferred through a tanker for refining purposes.







Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fpso-market-100429







Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 CAGR 14.3% 2027 Value Projection USD 17.30 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 13.06 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered Storage Capacity; Water Depth; Construction Type; Hull Type; Ownership; and Region Growth Drivers Growing Shift towards Distributed Generation to Aid Market Dynamics Increasing Demand for Combined Renewable Energy & Growing Investments in Energy Storage to Foster Growth





COVID-19 Impact on FPSO Industry:

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Increasing Demand for Hydrocarbons to Promote Growth

Hydrocarbons are naturally-occurring compounds that help to produce water, carbon dioxide, and heat during their burning process. They are an important source of fuel and store a large amount of energy. Due to the fast depleting fossil fuels, hydrocarbons are vital for energy generation. Therefore, the growing demand for these compounds is expected to boost the adoption of FPSO units for exploration activities globally. In December 2020, Petrobras, a Brazil-based company, announced its discovery of a new oil reserve in the Santos Basin located offshore Brazil. Such offshore reserve discoveries propel the adoption of floating production storage and offloading vessels that will bode well for the global FPSO market growth in the forthcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fpso-market-100429





SEGMENTATION:

Less than 1 MMBBLs Segment Held 20.8% Market Share in 2019

Based on storage capacity, the less than 1 MMBBLs segment held a market share of about 20.8% in 2019 and is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for such vessels for near the shore exploration activities across the globe.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Presence of Established Players in North America to Propel Growth

Geographically, North America is expected to experience exponential growth in the global FPSO market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, and others that are focusing on developing advanced FPSO units in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the increasing focus on discovering new offshore reserves to suffice the surging demand for energy in the region.





Quick Buy - FPSO Market Outlook Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100429





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Product Innovation by Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Market Positions

The global market for FPSO is consolidated by the presence of major players that are focusing on developing innovative FPSO units to strengthen their market positions. In addition to this, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

October 2020 – SBM Offshore announced the securing of a contract to deliver the Prosperity FPSO vessel to ExxonMobil that received government approval for its third offshore development activity in Guyana. As per the contract, SBM Offshore is likely to construct, install, and operate the floating production storage and offloading vessel.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fpso-market-100429





List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Petrobras (Brazil)

CNOOC (China)

Total (France)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

Chevron (U.S.)

ExxonMobil (U.S.)

BP (UK)

Equinor (Norway)

Woodside Energy (Australia)

Aker Solutions (Norway)

Dana Petroleum Limited (UK)

Vår Energi (Norway)

Vietsovpetro (Vietnam)

Eni (Italy)

Dommo Energia (Brazil)

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Singapore)

BW Offshore (Norway)

Teekay (Bermuda)

Bumi Armada Berhad (Malaysia)

SBM Offshore (Netherlands)

Yinson Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Bluewater (Netherlands)

MISC Berhad (Malaysia)

Modec Inc. (Japan)

Rubicon Offshore (Singapore)

Saipem (Italy)

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

Latest Technological Advancement

Regulatory Landscape

Industry SWOT Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the FPSO Market

Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global FPSO Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Storage Capacity

Less than 1 MMBBLs

1-2 MMBBLs

More than 2 MMBBLs

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Water Depth

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Construction Type

Converted

New Build

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Hull Type

Single Hull

Double Hull

Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fpso-market-100429





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment