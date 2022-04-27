Biosimilar Hormones Market Expansion And Product Launches To Maximize Profits And Boost Sales

Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key players operating in the biosimilar hormones market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as new product launch in untapped regions to make the drug accessible to a large population. The companies are focusing on launching their products across various locations to boost sales and maximize profits. For instance, Biocon Biologics and Mylan N.V. announced the launch of biosimilar hormones in Australia to treat the polygenic disorder.

The prevalence of deficiencies in growth hormones and metabolic hormones contributes to the biosimilar hormones industry growth. The treatments required for hormone-related conditions are evolving over the years and the prevalence of hormonal deficiencies is generating higher demand for the hormone biosimilars market. For instance, according to the Italian Journal of Pediatrics, the prevalence of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in childhood widely varies between 1 out of 3480 and 1 out of 30,000 children annually. In children, the growth hormone can influence bone mineralization and lead to several metabolic effects, including glucose and lipid homeostasis. Annually, about 6,000 adults are diagnosed with growth hormone (GH) deficiency in the USA. The growing need to treat patients with prevailing hormonal deficiencies drives the biosimilar hormones market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-hormone-global-market-report

The global biosimilar hormones market size is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $2.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar hormones market share is expected to reach $6.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.1%.

Major players covered in the global biosimilar hormones industry are Teva Pharmaceutical, Gedeon Richter, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, Mylan, Sanofi, Sandoz (Novartis), LG Life Sciences, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and GC Pharma.

TBRC’s global biosimilar hormones market research report is segmented by type into teriparatide biosimilars, follitropin alfa biosimilars, insulin biosimilars, somatropin biosimilars, others, by application into research and biotechnology, diagnostics, biocatalysts, therapeutics, others, by distribution channel into hospital and retail pharmacy, online pharmacy/epharmacy, specialty clinics.

