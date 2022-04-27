Portable Printer Market Assessment Report, New Solutions, Opportunities, Key Segments And Recommendations by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Portable Printer Market size reached USD 1,200.7 Million in 2020, and is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Portable Printer Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Portable Printer market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

The market report is segmented into impact, thermal and inkjet. Among these, thermal segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely used in printing documents, asset management tags, in creation of safety designs, barcode labels and shipping labels. The durability of thermal printers, high quality print and less maintenance cost are other factors expected to drive demand for thermal printers.

This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Portable printer market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Portable printer market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Portable Printer market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Portable Printer market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of industry vertical, the market report is segmented into transportation & logistics, healthcare, telecom, retail, others. Among these, transportation & logistics segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need of cost effective receipt printers, and technological advancements in portable computing.

Asia Pacific portable printer market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This is due to rapid growth in e-commerce sector and ongoing trend of remote working due to Covid 19 pandemic in countries in the region.

North America portable printer market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to wide use of portable printers in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and transportation in countries in the region.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Canon, Inc., Bixolon Co., Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Printek LLC, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Polaroid Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Portable Printer market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Portable Printer market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen has segmented the global portable printer market on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and region:

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Impact

Thermal

Inkjet

By Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Portable Printer market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Portable Printer industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Portable Printer market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Portable Printer industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

