Escalating Health Awareness To Boost Functional Beverages Market Growth To $156 Billion By 2026

The Business Research Company’s Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing awareness of health is anticipated to propel the demand for functional beverages over the forecast period. Functional beverages help to enhance various body functionalities including the management of heart rate, digestive health, immune system, and weight management attributing to the presence of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and amino acids. The consumers are increasingly shifting towards the consumption of functional beverages that contain ingredients to address these specific health issues. According to Packaging Strategies journal, a major change in the beverage industry is moving toward functional beverages as consumers strive to improve health. Additionally, the rise of clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products are impacting the buying behaviors of the consumers. Therefore, the consumer preferences for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and fruit juices are projected to drive the demand for functional beverages over the forthcoming years.

The global functional beverages market size is expected to grow from $117.04 billion in 2021 to $123.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The functional drinks market share is expected to grow to $156.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

Functional beverages market trends include the manufacturing of low-calorie natural sweeteners and the use of natural colour & ingredients which are promoting the growth of functional beverages. Major players dealing in the industry are adopting various strategies in order to meet consumer requirements, shaping the functional beverages market outlook. For instance, Drink Nutrient, functional beverage company launched a new line of beverages that are capable of providing 13 essential vitamins in a single-serve and easy-to-drink pack. The new line of the company’s functional beverages includes Vitamins Booster+, Nutrient, and Vitamin Coffee, which is GMO, gluten, acrylamide-free and contains no artificial ingredients.

Major players covered in the global functional beverages market are Danone, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Cloud 9, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Arla foods, National Beverage Corp, Cloud 9, Nestle.

TBRC’s global functional beverages market analysis report is segmented by type into energy drinks, sports drinks, nutraceutical drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices, enhanced water, others, by function into health and wellness, weight management, by distribution channel into brick and mortar, online.

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Other Types), By Function (Health & Wellness, Weight Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick & mortar, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a functional beverages market overview, forecast functional beverages market size and growth for the whole market, functional beverages market segments, geographies, functional beverages market trends, functional beverages market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

