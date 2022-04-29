Submit Release
Infinity Cube Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Mangolytics, Inc. and Retired Tennis Star, James Blake

Infinity Cube Ltd. has filed a patent infringement complaint against Mangolytics, Inc. (operating under “SwingVision”), and retired Tennis star, James Blake.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Infinity Cube
April 20, 2022 Andy Friess
President, North America
Andy.Friess@eyes3.com
CASE# 3:22-cv-00547

Infinity Cube Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Mangolytics, Inc. and Retired Professional Tennis Star, James Blake Suit alleges infringement of Infinity Cube’s video processing and object tracking patents

Infinity Cube Ltd., a pioneer in mobile video processing and object tracking technology, announced today that it has filed a patent infringement complaint against Mangolytics, Inc. (operating under “SwingVision”), as well as retired World Professional Tennis Association star, James Blake, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California (CASE#3:22-cv-00547) . Blake is an investor and promoter of SwingVision and its products. The complaint asserts that the technology being used by SwingVision infringes Infinity Cube’s patent; therefore, Infinity Cube seeks damages and injunctive relief to stop further sales of the infringing products and systems

“Infinity Cube is focused on revolutionizing the role that sports technology plays within all levels of recreational and competitive sports. As a company, we have invested significant resources and funding into the R&D of our patented technologies, and our team is fiercely committed to protecting the hard-earned patents which we’ve secured for our eyes3 system.” said Andy Friess, President of Infinity Cube North America. He added, “to protect our innovative technology against infringers, we filed this lawsuit.”

This filing by Infinity Cube is a response to both safeguard its ongoing investments, as well as to protect the advanced technologies at the core of Infinity Cube’s solutions and the advantages these solutions provide to its customers and partners.

About Infinity Cube Limited

Through its R&D office in Los Angeles, California, Infinity Cube Ltd. is defining the future of mobile video processing and object tracking technology. Operating under the brand name “eyes3 ”, Infinity Cube is passionate about advanced sports technologies and has developed technology to advance game play in tennis, soccer, baseball and other sports and activities. With a focus aimed at bringing advanced technologies to all levels of competition, from recreational to elite-level performers, Infinity Cube developed their eyes3 system to empower sports enthusiasts with affordable access, ANYTIME and ANYWHERE, to innovative sports technologies to improve all aspects of their game. For more information about Infinity Cube and eyes3 , please visit www.eyes3.com.

Andy Friess
Infinity Cube Ltd
Andy.Friess@eyes3.com
