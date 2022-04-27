Strategies For Global Forging And Stamping Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Forging And Stamping Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Forging And Stamping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the forging and stamping market size is expected to grow from $260.2 billion in 2021 to $286.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. As per TBRC’s forging and stamping market research the market is expected to grow to $400.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The forging and stamping market consist of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in manufacturing forging and stamping.

Global Forging And Stamping Market Trends

Implementation of robotic automation systems is one of the major trends in the metals stamping industry. Robotic automation systems are being implemented by companies to improve safety and quality, reduce costs, and increase productivity.

Global Forging And Stamping Market Segments

The global forging and stamping market is segmented:

By Type: Iron and Steel Forging, Nonferrous Forging, Custom Roll Forming, Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing, Metal Crown, Closure, and Other Metal Stamping

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Food and Beverage Packaging, Machinery, Metal Products, Others

By Geography: The global forging and stamping market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Forging And Stamping Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides forging and stamping global market overviews, global forging and stamping global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global forging and stamping market, forging and stamping global market share, forging and stamping global market segments and geographies, forging and stamping global market trends, forging and stamping global market players, forging and stamping global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The forging and stamping global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Forging And Stamping Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Magna International, ThyssenKrupp, Martinrea International, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing, and Alcoa.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

