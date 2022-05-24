Sangoma joins forces with StandUP Ukraine to provide communications solutions to refugees

Ukrainian refugees connecting with friends.

Sangoma pledges support to StandUP Ukraine to provide communication infrastructure needed for volunteers to connect with Ukrainian refugees.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX:STC)

Our goal is to provide Ukrainian families displaced by this devastating crisis with reliable information and services that will help them get their feet back on the ground.” — Gratia Ionescu

STRASBOURG, FRANCE, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation [TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG], a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, pledged its support to StandUP Ukraine and has agreed to provide communication infrastructure for volunteers to connect with Ukrainian refugees.

StandUP Ukraine is a global community-based organization that helps Ukrainian refugees get access to much-needed services and information. Sangoma is assisting StandUP Ukraine to mobilize its communications infrastructure by providing physical phones, mobile apps, phone lines and bandwidth needed to connect refugees with volunteers as well as sponsors and suppliers.

“We are proud to support this important humanitarian mission and extend our efforts to keep these families connected as they start on their journey to rebuild their lives,” said David S. Moore, CFO of Sangoma. “Access to communication is an essential part of this effort.”

StandUP Ukraine recently launched its Ukrainian Community Platform. The resource-rich platform is a digital hub that provides information to refugees about local services including identification of legal aid, healthcare, available temporary housing, transportation, and work opportunities. The platform also helps displaced Ukrainians find and reconnect with family and friends.

“Our goal is to provide Ukrainian families displaced by this devastating crisis with reliable information and services that will help them get their feet back on the ground in the immediate term,” said Gratia Ionescu, Executive Director of StandUP Ukraine and President and Founder of Women for Causes. “We are grateful to have a partner in Sangoma to help the refugees with critical communication resources that will help them connect not only to primary services but family and friends as well.”



ENDS



About StandUP Ukraine

StandUP Ukraine is a not-for-profit collaborative, which provides infrastructure, marketing and a full range of services for other non-profits, refugees and volunteers. We help Ukrainians during this time of crisis by creating a hub to connect refugees, volunteers, donors and corporations. We engage with schools, churches and charitable organizations looking to support Ukraine.

www.standupukraine.org

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.