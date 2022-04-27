Electric Kick Scooter Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled Electric Kick Scooter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric kick scooter market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
An electric kick scooter is a lightweight motorized vehicle powered by an integrated electric motor or rechargeable battery. It is portable, versatile, durable, cost-effective, and environment-friendly compared to other modes of transportation. Presently, electric kick scooter is gaining immense traction worldwide as it enables users to avoid traffic jams and commute short distances easily.
Market Trends
The escalating demand for fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly commute options is positively influencing the sales of electric kick scooters worldwide. Additionally, inflating disposable incomes and the rising awareness among individuals about the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fuel-operated automobiles are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, governments of various countries are encouraging the uptake of electric scooters, which is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments by leading players in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high-performance scooters with low maintenance costs are projected to drive the market.
The report has segmented on the basis of phase, product type, battery type, voltage, application, end user and geography
Breakup by Product Type:
Two Wheeled
Three Wheeled
Breakup by Battery Type:
Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)
Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
Others
Breakup by Voltage:
Less than 25V
25V to 50V
More than 50V
Breakup by Application:
Personal
Rental
Breakup by End User:
Kids
Adults
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AKTIVO Scoot, Globber, GOVECS AG, Hiboy, IconBIT GmbH, Jetsons, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Niu Technologies, Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., Swagtron, Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. and Xiaomi Inc.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
