Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,408 in the last 365 days.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled Electric Kick Scooter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric kick scooter market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electric kick scooter is a lightweight motorized vehicle powered by an integrated electric motor or rechargeable battery. It is portable, versatile, durable, cost-effective, and environment-friendly compared to other modes of transportation. Presently, electric kick scooter is gaining immense traction worldwide as it enables users to avoid traffic jams and commute short distances easily.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-kick-scooter-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The escalating demand for fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly commute options is positively influencing the sales of electric kick scooters worldwide. Additionally, inflating disposable incomes and the rising awareness among individuals about the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fuel-operated automobiles are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, governments of various countries are encouraging the uptake of electric scooters, which is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments by leading players in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high-performance scooters with low maintenance costs are projected to drive the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3LnuuYk

The report has segmented on the basis of phase, product type, battery type, voltage, application, end user and geography

Breakup by Product Type:

Two Wheeled
Three Wheeled

Breakup by Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)
Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Less than 25V
25V to 50V
More than 50V

Breakup by Application:

Personal
Rental

Breakup by End User:

Kids
Adults

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AKTIVO Scoot, Globber, GOVECS AG, Hiboy, IconBIT GmbH, Jetsons, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Niu Technologies, Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., Swagtron, Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. and Xiaomi Inc.

Releated Reports

Drones Market

Automotive Position Sensor Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569560823/electric-wheelchair-market-report-2022-size-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/570020395/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-tpms-market-to-grow-at-9-77-during-2022-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/564063025/automotive-climate-control-system-market-research-report-2021-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562871290/petroleum-coke-market-research-report-2022-size-share-price-trends-industry-forecast-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/562131995/commercial-telematics-market-report-2022-27-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569965992/automotive-v2x-market-share-size-trends-growth-and-analysis-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550467640/automotive-wiring-harness-market-2021-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550370232/smart-transportation-market-report-2021-26-size-share-overview-trends-opportunities

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Electric Kick Scooter Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.