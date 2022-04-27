Electric Kick Scooter Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled Electric Kick Scooter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric kick scooter market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electric kick scooter is a lightweight motorized vehicle powered by an integrated electric motor or rechargeable battery. It is portable, versatile, durable, cost-effective, and environment-friendly compared to other modes of transportation. Presently, electric kick scooter is gaining immense traction worldwide as it enables users to avoid traffic jams and commute short distances easily.

Market Trends

The escalating demand for fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly commute options is positively influencing the sales of electric kick scooters worldwide. Additionally, inflating disposable incomes and the rising awareness among individuals about the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fuel-operated automobiles are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, governments of various countries are encouraging the uptake of electric scooters, which is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments by leading players in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high-performance scooters with low maintenance costs are projected to drive the market.

The report has segmented on the basis of phase, product type, battery type, voltage, application, end user and geography

Breakup by Product Type:

Two Wheeled

Three Wheeled

Breakup by Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)

Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Less than 25V

25V to 50V

More than 50V

Breakup by Application:

Personal

Rental

Breakup by End User:

Kids

Adults

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AKTIVO Scoot, Globber, GOVECS AG, Hiboy, IconBIT GmbH, Jetsons, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Niu Technologies, Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., Swagtron, Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. and Xiaomi Inc.

